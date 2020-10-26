Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Akzo Nobel in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

