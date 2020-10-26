Brokers Offer Predictions for American River Bankshares’ FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American River Bankshares in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $10.75 on Monday. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 21.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRB. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $1,498,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 56,092 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.