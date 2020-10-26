Northcoast Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AutoNation in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn $6.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.42. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

AN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $60.65 on Monday. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $4,992,320.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,542,932.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AutoNation by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after acquiring an additional 160,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,560,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AutoNation by 199.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in AutoNation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 89,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

