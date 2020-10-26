FY2020 EPS Estimates for Avery Dennison Co. Raised by G.Research (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Stock analysts at G.Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $6.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.83. G.Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $141.74 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $145.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average is $115.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 419,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.4% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Avery Dennison by 8.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

