Brokers Issue Forecasts for Baker Hughes’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BKR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $5,808,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,479,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,242,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,696,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $131,441,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.