Bank First Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NYSE:BFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bank First in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of BFC opened at $64.69 on Monday. Bank First has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $71.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 66,152 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Bank First during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Bank First during the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 73.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 100.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.