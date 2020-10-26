Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.77.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.35%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

