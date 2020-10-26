Colliers Secur. Weighs in on Brightcove Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brightcove in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Secur. analyst S. Frankel now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Brightcove’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of BCOV opened at $13.90 on Monday. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $547.80 million, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brightcove by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

