Brokers Offer Predictions for AutoNation, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will earn $7.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $60.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AutoNation by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $556,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,213 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $4,992,320.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,932.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

