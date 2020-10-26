FY2020 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.63. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $60.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $69.28.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $4,992,320.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,542,932.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 86.6% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AutoNation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

