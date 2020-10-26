FY2020 EPS Estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIOVF. ValuEngine cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $17.85 on Monday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

