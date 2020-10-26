Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avery Dennison Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avery Dennison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $6.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

Shares of AVY opened at $141.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $145.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $2,282,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $1,020,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

