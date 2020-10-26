The Bank of Princeton Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

BPRN stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.51. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 19.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

