Analysts Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTG. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in B2Gold by 20.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 80,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

