FY2020 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Banner in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

BANR opened at $39.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 84.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 245,722 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after buying an additional 174,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,983,000 after buying an additional 151,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Banner by 97.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 81,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

