Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFBK. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $566.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Paul Stahlin acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,699.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,291. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $212,948 in the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 301.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 118.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

