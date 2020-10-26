Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRTX. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.27.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $180.20 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $203.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 360.9% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,318,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,078.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after buying an additional 162,849 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,087,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,186,000 after buying an additional 102,560 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $11,574,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

