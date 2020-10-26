Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $333.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.87. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

