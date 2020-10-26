The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies has set its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance at 0.80-0.85 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.80-0.85 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $235.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 128.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $235.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Argus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.70.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

