Douglas Emmett (DEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $25.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Earnings History for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

