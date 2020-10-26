Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRUS opened at $67.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Earnings History for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Watsco Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Watsco Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group
National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc
National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc
Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Akzo Nobel
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Akzo Nobel
Brokers Offer Predictions for American River Bankshares’ FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for American River Bankshares’ FY2020 Earnings
Northcoast Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoNation, Inc.
Northcoast Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoNation, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report