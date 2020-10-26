Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRUS opened at $67.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

