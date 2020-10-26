Ultra Clean (UCTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.56-0.72 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.56-0.72 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ultra Clean to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UCTT opened at $23.58 on Monday. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $952.63 million, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 13,838 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $418,184.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,324.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,394. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

