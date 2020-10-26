Black Hills (BKH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Black Hills has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.45-3.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.45-3.65 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Black Hills stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $87.12.

In related news, CEO Linden R. Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,048.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $165,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

