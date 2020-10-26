Invitation Homes (INVH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 88.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,944.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,856 shares of company stock worth $5,759,990. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

