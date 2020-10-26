Ameresco (AMRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ameresco to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Ameresco has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.86-0.96 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $223.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ameresco alerts:

NYSE AMRC opened at $42.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.