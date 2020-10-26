Reviewing Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) & LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Net Element’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -26.19% -8.82% -7.53% Net Element -8.71% -135.09% -25.03%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LiveRamp and Net Element, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 8 0 3.00 Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveRamp currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.53%. Given LiveRamp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Net Element.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Net Element shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Net Element shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Element has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and Net Element’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $380.57 million 11.18 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -34.90 Net Element $65.00 million 0.49 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Net Element has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Net Element on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools. Its services include Unified Payments, a payment acceptance solution; Unified m-POS, an easy-to-use mobile application for small and medium sized businesses (SMB); Aptito, a cloud-based POS platform for the hospitality industry and SMB merchants; Restoactive, a visual POS integration solution for restaurants; Zero Pay, a payment acceptance program for SMB merchants; PayOnline, an integrated e-commerce and mobile payments processing platform, and fraud management system; Pay-Travel, a payment processing solutions to the travel industry; Sales Central, a cloud-based solution to enhance responsiveness of indirect non-bank sales forces and sales efficiency; Netevia, which delivers end-to-end payment processing through easy-to-use APIs; and Digital Provider, an integrated direct-carrier and mobile operator solution for smaller content providers and merchants throughout selected international markets. It operates in North America, Russia, Europe, Asia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

