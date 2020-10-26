Contrasting On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) and 9F (NYSE:JFU)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and On Deck Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A On Deck Capital -9.34% -15.25% -3.27%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 9F and On Deck Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A On Deck Capital 0 7 0 0 2.00

On Deck Capital has a consensus price target of $1.36, indicating a potential downside of 25.55%. Given On Deck Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe On Deck Capital is more favorable than 9F.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 9F and On Deck Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $635.61 million 0.42 -$310.20 million N/A N/A On Deck Capital $444.49 million 0.24 $27.95 million $0.23 7.96

On Deck Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 9F.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of On Deck Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of On Deck Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

9F has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Deck Capital has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills, such as utility bills; and other value-added services, including credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It has partnerships with borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans, line of credit loans, and equipment finance loans. The company also operates technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors. On Deck Capital, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

