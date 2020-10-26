Head-To-Head Analysis: Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) & CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Forestar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $44.94 million 4.71 $114.97 million $23.00 1.95 Forestar Group $428.30 million 2.00 $33.00 million $0.79 22.58

CTO Realty Growth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forestar Group. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forestar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth 198.26% 42.19% 16.30% Forestar Group 6.01% 5.67% 2.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CTO Realty Growth and Forestar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 0 1 0 3.00 Forestar Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.49%. Forestar Group has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.51%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Forestar Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Forestar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Forestar Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida. The company was formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. and changed its name to CTO Realty Growth, Inc. in May 2020. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

