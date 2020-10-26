Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.11 and a beta of 1.74. Equitable has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Equitable by 1.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,674,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equitable by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735,185 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 78.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,508 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 24.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,878,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 568,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Equitable by 145.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,839,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

