Critical Review: Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) and The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The E.W. Scripps and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The E.W. Scripps $1.42 billion 0.60 -$18.38 million $0.05 208.40 Sinclair Broadcast Group $4.24 billion 0.33 $47.00 million $2.97 6.34

Sinclair Broadcast Group has higher revenue and earnings than The E.W. Scripps. Sinclair Broadcast Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The E.W. Scripps, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The E.W. Scripps and Sinclair Broadcast Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The E.W. Scripps 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sinclair Broadcast Group 2 2 3 0 2.14

Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus price target of $28.29, suggesting a potential upside of 50.22%. Given Sinclair Broadcast Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sinclair Broadcast Group is more favorable than The E.W. Scripps.

Dividends

The E.W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. The E.W. Scripps pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The E.W. Scripps has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sinclair Broadcast Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares The E.W. Scripps and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The E.W. Scripps -2.84% -2.43% -0.60% Sinclair Broadcast Group 6.37% 33.77% 3.33%

Volatility and Risk

The E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of The E.W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of The E.W. Scripps shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sinclair Broadcast Group beats The E.W. Scripps on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast ad agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. The company operates through a network of 60 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations. As of December 31, 2019, it owned, operated, and/or provided services to 191 stations in 89 markets, which broadcast 629 channels. The company also owns and operates various networks carried on distribution platforms; and Tennis Channel, a cable network that includes coverage of various tennis' top tournaments and original professional sport, and tennis lifestyle shows. In addition, it owns regional sports network, which has the exclusive rights to air games of 45 professional sports teams and other sporting events. Further, the company offers digital agency services; and provides broadcast related technical services to the broadcast industry, as well as designs and manufactures broadcast systems, including transmitters and antennas. Additionally, it owns various non-media related investments, including private equity, mezzanine financing, and real estate investments. It also offers Tennis Magazine; and operates Tennis.com, an online tennis platform. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

