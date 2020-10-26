TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) & SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Financial Contrast

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) and SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and SIGA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A -94.41% -67.67% SIGA Technologies 11.35% 11.77% 7.03%

9.0% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TFF Pharmaceuticals and SIGA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.87%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than SIGA Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and SIGA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.87 million ($5.31) -2.86 SIGA Technologies $26.74 million 19.92 -$7.24 million N/A N/A

SIGA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than TFF Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

SIGA Technologies beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology (CVI), along with the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), to evaluate the immunogenicity of universal influenza vaccines; and cooperative research and development agreement with United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases for use of its thin film freezing technology platform. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

