Head-To-Head Comparison: ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) versus Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance -9.04% -5.71% -1.79% Kemper 8.90% 12.03% 3.64%

This table compares ProAssurance and Kemper’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $999.83 million 0.85 $1.00 million ($0.81) -19.42 Kemper $5.04 billion 0.87 $531.10 million $6.27 10.65

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than ProAssurance. ProAssurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kemper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ProAssurance and Kemper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 2 3 1 0 1.83 Kemper 0 0 2 1 3.33

ProAssurance currently has a consensus price target of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 60.52%. Kemper has a consensus price target of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.77%. Given ProAssurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Kemper.

Dividends

ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ProAssurance pays out -24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kemper pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProAssurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kemper beats ProAssurance on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for employers, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance; and Syndicate 6131 that underwrites contingency and specialty property insurance. ProAssurance Corporation markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

