Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $541,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.5% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Shares of DIS opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a PE ratio of -207.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

