Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

