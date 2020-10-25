The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

DIS stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.02, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

