Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $62.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

