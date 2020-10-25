Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by Bank OZK

Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.