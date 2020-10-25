Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $8.73 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.13. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $407.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

