Hendley & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 39,167 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000. Walmart accounts for 2.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Walmart by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 19,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 76,009 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

