Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.13. The stock has a market cap of $407.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.