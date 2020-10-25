2,957 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,957 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.13. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $407.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

