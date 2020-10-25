First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

