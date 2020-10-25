Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,201,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $200,420,000 after acquiring an additional 46,185 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,432,000 after acquiring an additional 141,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.10 and its 200 day moving average is $238.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.