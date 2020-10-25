The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Decreased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 4.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,222,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,358,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,440,000 after buying an additional 244,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

