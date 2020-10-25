Hendley & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,000. Home Depot makes up 3.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

