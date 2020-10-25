Canal Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.18 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

