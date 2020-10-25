Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

