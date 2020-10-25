The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

