The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

