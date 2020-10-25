Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $145.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.56 and a 200-day moving average of $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $382.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

